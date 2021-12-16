Left Menu

Will probe Cong's allegation of sexual exploitation against Goa BJP MLA Milind Naik: CM

State Congress vice president Sankalp Amonkar had also filed a police complaint against Naik and released a purported audio conversation between the victim and the MLA.After meeting the BJP legislator late Wednesday night, CM Sawant told reporters that Naik has resigned for a free and fair investigation into the case.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 09:04 IST
Will probe Cong's allegation of sexual exploitation against Goa BJP MLA Milind Naik: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the state government will conduct an investigation into the Congress' allegation of BJP legislator Milind Naik being involved in a sexual exploitation case.

Naik, who was serving as Goa's urban development minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Wednesday after meeting the chief minister in Panaji.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had accused Naik of being involved in the sexual exploitation of a woman by misusing his power as a cabinet member. State Congress vice president Sankalp Amonkar had also filed a police complaint against Naik and released a purported audio conversation between the victim and the MLA.

After meeting the BJP legislator late Wednesday night, CM Sawant told reporters that Naik has resigned for a free and fair investigation into the case. ''I have accepted the resignation and also sent it to the governor. Whatever evidence the Congress has produced that we will be investigate,'' he said.

The chief minister also said Naik told him that he will fight the case at a personal level.

The cabinet post will remain vacant and there will be no fresh induction, he said. ''I will handle all his portfolios,'' Sawant said. The state Assembly elections are due in February 2022.

Chodankar has demanded that police initiate a probe into the allegation against Naik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021