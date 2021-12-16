Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Cong holds protest outside UP Assembly, demands resignation of MoS Teni

Congress MLAs on Thursday protested outside the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly demanding the resignation of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 people were killed including four farmers. "We will demand MoS Home's resignation in Vidhan Sabha too," said UP Congress chief and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The MLAs also held a protest march from the Gandhi statue at GPO to the Vidhan Sabha. Earlier on Wednesday, the MoS lost his temper and hurled abuses at a journalist when asked about charges against his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.

A visibly irked minister was also seen attempting to hit the journalist but was prevented by people around him. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The minister and his son have denied the charges.

Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. The development comes as Opposition leaders clamour for the dismissal of the minister from his post over the violence. (ANI)

