VP Naidu hails valour of Indian armed forces during 1971 War

On the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by the Indian armed forces during the 1971 War. Vijay Diwas commemorates Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:18 IST
M Venkaiah Naidu (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by the Indian armed forces during the 1971 War. Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

''On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war. The nation remembers the heroic valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by our armed forces during the war,'' the Vice President said on Twitter.

Their unmatched gallantry and selfless sacrifices continue to inspire every Indian, he said.

