Left Menu

Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS seeking special status for Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha in Rajya Sabha on Thursday moved a suspension of business notice in the Upper House to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:25 IST
Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS seeking special status for Bihar
RJD leader Manoj Jha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha in Rajya Sabha on Thursday moved a suspension of business notice in the Upper House to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.

Jha, in his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said, "As you are aware that Bihar has been rated at the bottom of almost all indicators of development by NITI Aayog which should be a matter of collective concern for the entire nation. In fact, the persistent status of Bihar among the bottom performing states should be a matter of collective national anxiety as well."

"It is in this backdrop that I request you to kindly suspend all other business for the day and the house must have a wider discussion on granting special status to Bihar. It is in this context that I place my before you under Rule-267," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021