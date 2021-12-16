Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi seeks resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri 'murder'

Terming the Lakhimpur Kheri incident 'a murder', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his demand for removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and alleged that the Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi seeks resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri 'murder'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in LS (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the Lakhimpur Kheri incident 'a murder', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his demand for removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and alleged that the Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished. MOS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which took the lives of eight people including four farmers, earlier in October.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha today, the Wayanad MP said, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy." "The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he added.

Several Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Wednesday have moved an adjournment motion in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021