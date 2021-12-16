Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings briefly adjourned amid opposition protests

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra came into the well of the House with her party members demanding sacking of Ajay Mishra and started raising slogans.The Samajwadi Party and SBSP members also came to the well and started raising slogans.Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union ministers son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings briefly adjourned amid opposition protests
  • Country:
  • India

Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got off to a stormy start on Thursday with opposition parties storming into the well of the House raising slogans against the government over different issues and demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue of alleged police harassment of SP MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav in Chandauli district and demanded a discussion in the House. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra came into the well of the House with her party members demanding sacking of Ajay Mishra and started raising slogans.

The Samajwadi Party and SBSP members also came to the well and started raising slogans.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people Amidst the uproar, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the second supplementary demands for the financial year 2021-22 along with the budgetary provisions (interim) for 2022-23.

The government also sought a Vote on Account for a part of the 2022-23.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit later adjourned the proceedings for half an hour.PTI SAB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021