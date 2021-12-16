UP Congress leaders protest in Assembly building demanding ouster of Union minister

The Congress legislators on Thursday sat on a dharna in the Assembly building demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni from the government after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said it was a ''pre-planned conspiracy''. Ashish Mishra, son of the Union Minister of State for Home, is the main accused in the October 3 case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. The Congress legislators, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, also raised slogans against the government.

Carrying placards, they squatted on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and said they will also raise the matter in the House, where the three-day winter session is underway.

''It is now clear that the government is not serious and is not doing justice to the farmers,'' Lallu said.

He said Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have constantly been demanding the ouster of Mishra from the Union government. ''Yesterday, too, Rahul Gandhi wanted a discussion in the Lok Sabha over the matter but the government is running away. What is the compulsion that Mishra is not being sacked even after the SIT report... why is he being saved,'' Lallu asked.

He also slammed the minister after he was caught 'misbehaving' with journalists, on camera. ''The Congress will raise this issue strongly in the Vidhan Sabha. Our fight will continue until Mishra is not sacked,'' Lallu said. Earlier in the day, the Congress leaders took out a protest march from GPO Park to the Vidhan Bhavan. On Wednesday, too, they had staged a protest against Mishra.

On Monday, the SIT had urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace Sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code with Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Ashish and others in connection with the case.

Mishra is a second term BJP MP from Kheri.

