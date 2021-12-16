Centre protecting MoS Teni, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge

Demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, alleged that Centre is protecting the MoS. "We had given a notice under Rule 267 in RS over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We wanted a discussion over the incidents that took place there, especially on the SIT clearly saying that the mowing down of farmers was a pre-planned conspiracy and it was a murder," Kharge said while speaking to media personnel here.

"Police have filed an updated chargesheet. Its supervision is being done by a retired judge to ensure that the inquiry goes on properly. Son of MoS Home is involved and he himself was the conspirator. He, along with 13 of his friends, killed the farmers," the LoP said. "PM is not taking any action. If no action is being taken despite the SIT report, then we have to say that the PM is protecting him. Chairman did not listen to our appeal and suddenly adjourned the House," he added.

Kharge further condemned MoS Teni's misbehaviour with a journalist as he also abused him and said, "If you do not want to answer, you can simply be quiet. Making such statements to a journalist is not acceptable." Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy". Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. They had been allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. (ANI)

