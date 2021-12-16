Left Menu

Former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on Friday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:11 IST
Former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

A day after resigning as an MLA, former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said he would join the ruling BJP.

Khaunte, who quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency, said in a statement, ''I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. I will be joining BJP on Friday at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am.'' PTI RPS NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021