LS adjourned till tomorrow amid ruckus over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amid demand for the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Friday.

Earlier, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm over the same demand.

Several Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Wednesday have moved an adjournment motion in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs. (ANI)

