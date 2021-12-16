Left Menu

RS adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over suspension of MPs

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly disrupted since the start of the winter session following the suspension of the 12 opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29.The 12 opposition members have been suspended for the entire winter session of parliament for their unruly conduct in the previous session in August.The opposition has described the suspension as undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of the Upper House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:51 IST
RS adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over suspension of MPs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business on Thursday as opposition members forced adjournments in the house over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs.

The house saw an adjournment till 2 pm within minutes of the start of the day's proceedings. It was later adjourned for the day shortly after 2 pm amid opposition protests and sloganeering in the well of the house.

Soon after the house met for the day, opposition members were on their feet demanding revocation of the suspension of their colleagues.

The Congress had also given notices under rule 267 for discussing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Lakhimpur violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Soon after the laying of papers, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the protesting members to return to their seats, but they carried on with their protests relentlessly.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to speak but he chairman did not allow him. Amid continued protests, the chair adjourned the house till 2 pm within minutes of the day.

When the house met after lunch at 2 pm, the opposition members again stormed the well and raised slogans against the government.

The deputy chairman pleaded with them to allow the short duration discussion on the situation arising out of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, but the opposition members continued with their protests.

As he asked Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP to carry on with the discussions, the opposition members raised their voice and stated sloganeering.

Islam had merely started speaking, but the chair adjourned the house for the day amid continued din created by the opposition members.

Among other reports and papers, the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was also tabled in the House.

"This report shows the chairman is cooperative, the government is accomodative, the opposition is responsive,'' said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh while tabling the report on data protection. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha paid tributes to the valour of soldiers on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly disrupted since the start of the winter session following the suspension of the 12 opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29.

The 12 opposition members have been suspended for the entire winter session of parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August.

The opposition has described the suspension as ''undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure'' of the Upper House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021