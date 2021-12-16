Left Menu

Russia seeks early security talks, says Biden and Putin could speak again before New Year

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to send a government minister to "any neutral country" for talks with the United States on its proposals for security in Europe, and presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden could speak again before New Year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:19 IST
US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to send a government minister to "any neutral country" for talks with the United States on its proposals for security in Europe, and presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden could speak again before New Year. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said nothing firm had yet been agreed on another conversation betweeen the two leaders, who last spoke on Dec. 7.

Russia handed over its security proposals to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday and the United States said it would share them with its allies and partners. Peskov also said it was not clear what the agenda would be for any talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

