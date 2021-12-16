Left Menu

RSS chief expresses gratitude towards soldiers on Vijay Diwas

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:21 IST
RSS chief expresses gratitude towards soldiers on Vijay Diwas
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Bhagwat is on a five-day visit to the state during which he will teach and guide volunteers at the Sangh office in Kangra from December 17.

He is also scheduled to meet and address ex-servicemen on December 18 in Dharamshala.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. PTI COR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

