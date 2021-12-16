RSS chief expresses gratitude towards soldiers on Vijay Diwas
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Bhagwat is on a five-day visit to the state during which he will teach and guide volunteers at the Sangh office in Kangra from December 17.
He is also scheduled to meet and address ex-servicemen on December 18 in Dharamshala.
Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. PTI COR CJ CJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-American NGO to launch virtual exhibition of assistive technology
4 relatives dead in Indiana home after report of shots fired
Kia christens upcoming new model for Indian market as Carens
Indian Arrows face Calcutta Customs in crucial IFA Shield clash
Country gained its freedom through Indian scientific plans: Dr Jitendra Singh