Kremlin: German murder verdict "unpleasant" but shouldn't affect Putin-Scholz relationship
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Thursday a German court verdict that Russian state organs were involved in the murder of a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019 was an unpleasant episode but should not affect relations between President Vladimir Putin and new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Russia's foreign ministry earlier rejected what it called "unsubstantiated accusations" that Russian state organs were involved in the 2019 killing.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which the United States has said could be hit by sanctions in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, was in both Moscow and Berlin's interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin says Belarus under pressure, hopes it will not suspend gas transit to Europe
Kremlin says Russia cannot de-escalate due to Ukrainian troop presence nearby
Kremlin hopes Belarus won't stop gas transit to EU amid migrant crisis
Kremlin says probability of new conflict in east Ukraine still high
Kremlin says Ukraine may use force to reclaim rebel regions