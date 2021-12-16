Left Menu

Parliament lauds Armed Forces on 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:58 IST
Parliament lauds Armed Forces on 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas
  • Country:
  • India

Parliament on Thursday paid tributes to Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which celebrates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Making a reference in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla remembered the exemplary courage displayed by freedom fighters of Bangladesh as well as the Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

''Their extraordinary sacrifices will continue to inspire future generations,'' the speaker said.

Congress members raised slogans hailing late prime minister Indira Gandhi for leading the nation during the 1971 war.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the display of dauntless courage and gallantry by Indian armed forces in 1971 is still remembered with pride and zeal across the country, which continues to inspire the people of the nation.

Naidu said India has very friendly ties with Bangladesh and ardently desires to further strengthen the existing good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

''The display of dauntless courage and gallantry by our armed forces is still remembered with pride and zeal across the country which continues to inspire the people of our nation. On this 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, we pay our glowing tributes to our brave soldiers who went beyond the call of duty to protect the pride of the nation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021