Its about time you started giving women their due,Vadra said.Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it is unfortunate that the prime minister feels so insecure to not even name Indira Gandhi who gave the leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.Today our prime minister unfortunately is so insecure and so weak that he cannot even name the role of Indira Gandhi.

Govt indulging in petty politics by not remembering Indira Gandhi during Vijay Diwas celebrations: Cong
The Congress on Thursday accused the government of indulging in petty politics by not remembering former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said it was unfortunate that the government did not recognise the role played by Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh during the celebrations.

''It is very unfortunate that the prime minister and the government did not even name then prime minister Indira Gandhi,'' he told reporters.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP government of indulging in petty and cheap politics by not naming Indira Gandhi who led from the front and gave decisive leadership at the time.

''The Modi government and the BJP will not deter from their cheap and petty politics. On the 50th Vijay Diwas of Bangladesh's independence, the Prime Minister and the people in the government did not even take the name of Indira Gandhi, the ''Iron Lady'' of the 1971 war, is an example of their frustrated and narrow mindset,''Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi, using hashtag ''Bangladesh''.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government's Vijay Diwas celebrations.'' She said, this happened on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh.

''Narendra Modi ji, women don't believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It's about time you started giving women their due,''Vadra said.

Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it is unfortunate that the prime minister feels so insecure to not even name Indira Gandhi who gave the leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

''Today our prime minister unfortunately is so insecure and so weak that he cannot even name the role of Indira Gandhi. This is nothing but an attempt to whitewash and change history. But that will not happen as we will continue to highlight the role played by Indira Gandhi to the next generations,'' he told reporters outside Parliament.

He said the people of India know what role Indira Gandhi played during the Bangladesh liberation war.

''It is unfortunate that the government is indulging in such petty politics. It is another blot on the prime minister's record,'' Gogoi alleged.

