Left Menu

BJP Kisan Morcha calls for 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' against Mamata Banerjee govt in Kolkata on Jan 10

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha has called for 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' (March to the State Secretariat) against Mamata Banerjee government on January 10 next year.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:26 IST
BJP Kisan Morcha calls for 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' against Mamata Banerjee govt in Kolkata on Jan 10
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha has called for 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' (March to the State Secretariat) against Mamata Banerjee government on January 10 next year. West Bengal BJP launched a three-day sit-in at Singur on Tuesday to corner the Mamata Banerjee government over the farmers' issue in West Bengal.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader and leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari had said a big farmers' movement will take place in the state. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari had said, "West Bengal's condition is bad. There is black marketing of fertilizers and no subsidy on electricity. Three farmers have died by suicide within two months. Mamata Banerjee removed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and implemented a third-party scheme. This impacted the farmers badly. A big farmers' movement will take place in Bengal. There will be a central rally."

BJP Yuva Morcha national general secretary and party MP Raju Bista slammed the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government for the plight of farmers in the state. Speaking to ANI, Bista on Wednesday said that the MSP of paddy is Rs 1,800 but farmers are being given Rs 1,200.

"Kisan Samman Nidhi should have been given to 72 lakh people but only 26 lakh people are getting it in West Bengal. TMC uses the fund given by the Centre for the welfare of farmers in its election campaign," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021