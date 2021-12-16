Left Menu

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav meets PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav in Lucknow, holds discussions on forging alliance

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle and leader of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal Singh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow and held discussions on forging an alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:33 IST
UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav meets PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav in Lucknow, holds discussions on forging alliance
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle and leader of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal Singh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow and held discussions on forging an alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. "Had a meeting with the National President PSP, Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence today and had a discussion about forming an alliance. The policy of taking regional parties along is continuously strengthening and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory," the SP chief tweeted.

The meeting came ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021