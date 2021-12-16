Left Menu

Tunisian parliament Speaker rejects assembly suspension for another year

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi said on Thursday he refused to suspend the parliament for another year.

Ghannouci, also head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, added that the only way out of the current crisis was "by the immediate cancellation of exceptional measures" announced by president, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

On Dec. 13, Tunisian President Kais Saied said he would call a constitutional referendum next July and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

