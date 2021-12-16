'Indira Gandhi took 32 bullets for country but Government had no mention of her at Delhi event,' Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre for not acknowledging late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Addressing a rally on the occasion of "Sainik Vijay Samman Diwas" in Uttarakhand's capital here, the Congress MP said: "Pakistan bowed its head within 13 days in the 1971 war. Generally, a war is fought for six months or for one to two years. America took 20 years to defeat Afghanistan but India made Pakistan lose in 13 days only as India was united and was standing as one."

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for not making a mention of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi at an event held in New Delhi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. "Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this government is afraid of the truth," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also further paid tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in the national capital organised as part of celebrations to 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had on Wednesday termed 1971 as the "finest year" of then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, who is also her mother-in-law. "Today, we recall Indira Gandhi with great pride. She remains an inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and resilience. 1971 was in many ways Indira Gandhi's finest year," Sonia Gandhi said at an event in Delhi marking the celebration of 50 years of the Bangladesh liberation war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)