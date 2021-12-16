Those who accused me of not allowing Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal should be ashamed: Mamata

A day after UNESCO accorded a heritage tag to Durga puja in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, in a dig at the opposition BJP, said those who had accused her dispensation of causing hindrance during the observation of the festival should hang their heads in shame.

The saffron party, during the assembly polls, had alleged that the TMC practises ''appeasement politics'' and festivals such as Durga puja has suffered because of that.

''Some people had spread lies against me. They said that I don't allow Durga Puja celebrations in the state. Today, their falsehood stands exposed. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am proud and honoured today for what we have achieved (UNESCO heritage status),'' she said.

The UNESCO on Wednesday announced that Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been added to its list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

