Govt must play its role in defending human rights : NHRC chairperson

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra Thursday said the government must play its role in defending human rights of all sections of the society and courts will come into the picture when there are serious violations.

The authorities concerned must exercise their powers with greater responsibility to protect the human rights of the common people, he said. ''It is the executive machinery’s job to impart justice, not the court’s. Courts come into the picture when grievous violations take place. It is the supreme duty of the executive officers who are in the administration to protect and uplift human rights and values”, he said inaugurating a two-day camp of NHRC here and public hearing of pending cases of five NE states. NHRC secretary general Bimbadhar Pradhan said that the Commission has been organising camp sittings and open public hearings from 2007 with the objective of quick disposal of human rights cases at the doorsteps of the complainants. These camps also help in creating awareness about human rights among officials, civil societies and representatives of press as well as citizens, he said. ''Public hearings at regular intervals provide a platform for speedy and timely justice to vulnerable sections of the society and strengthen partnership between the Commission, state government, civil societes and media for protection and promotion of human rights,'' Pradhan added. Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said that human rights are related to proper implementation of social security schemes and socio-economic flagship programmes of the state and central governments. He highlighted various initiatives of the Assam government during the past several months to alleviate the sufferings and inconveniences of the disadvantaged sections of the state. Barua also spoke about the government’s initiatives for smooth and flawless release of pension to widows, persons with disabilities and senior citizens, upgrading the health infrastructure and road network in the state.

A total 40 cases human rights related to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Nagaland are being heard in the two-day sitting.

