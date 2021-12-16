Left Menu

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao slams BJP for 'protecting those who are doing wrong', calls it 'a party of immoral people'

Following the resignation of Goa Urban Development Minister Milind Naik from his post on Thursday amid allegations of involvement in a sex scandal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) State in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party of immoral people who are trying to protect those who do wrong things.

Following the resignation of Goa Urban Development Minister Milind Naik from his post on Thursday amid allegations of involvement in a sex scandal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) State in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party of immoral people who are trying to protect those who do wrong things. Naik resigned from his post after Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar accused him of being involved in a "sex scandal".

A statement from Chief Minister's Office said, "Milind Naik has tendered his resignation as Minister in Government of Goa, to ensure a free and fair probe, which has been accepted and sent to the Governor." Reacting to Naik's resignation, Rao said, "BJP is trying to protect those who are doing wrong. It is a party of immoral people. In Karnataka too, BJP had even protected a State Minister who was caught watching pornography in Assembly."

"The investigation in the alleged sex scandal involving Goa BJP Mormugao MLA Milind Naik should be done without any political interference," he added. Meanwhile, Margao Congress MLA Digambar Kamat also slammed the BJP for not acting earlier against Mormugao MLA Milind Naik in the alleged sex scandal.

"This is a blot on the moral fabric of the entire state," Kamat said. This comes ahead of the Assembly polls, which is scheduled for early 2022. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

