Previous Cong govt to blame for financial mismanagement in state: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused the previous Congress government of financial mismanagement in the state and said his government is taking appropriate measures to improve the situation. The CM said this after paying obeisance at the Mata Sri Chintpurni temple in Una district on Thursday and prayed for the prosperity of the state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused the previous Congress government of financial mismanagement in the state and said his government is taking appropriate measures to improve the situation. The CM said this after paying obeisance at the Mata Sri Chintpurni temple in Una district on Thursday and prayed for the prosperity of the state. Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma presented him a souvenir and briefed him about the development activities undertaken to improve the facilities for the pilgrims on temple premises. Interacting with the media, the chief minister blamed the financial management of the previous Congress governments for ''derailing'' the financial condition of the state and said his government was taking appropriate measures to improve the situation. Thakur said the government had to take loans because of the ''misdeeds'' of the previous Congress governments. He said a temple officer would be deputed at the Chintpurni temple soon.

