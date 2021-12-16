Left Menu

Rajasthan govt announces government job to 1971 war martyrs' kin

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:43 IST
Rajasthan govt announces government job to 1971 war martyrs' kin
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced government jobs to kin of 1971 Indo-Pak War martyrs from the state.

He made the announcement while addressing a programme on Vijay Diwas at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

As per the existing rules, any one dependent of those martyred between August 15, 1947 and December 31, 1970 is given a government job.

The new rule will extend the cut off to December 31, 1971, paving the way for appointments of the dependents of soldiers martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Gehlot said the new rule will be extended to include the son and daughter of the martyr's daughter (Navasa-Navasi), even if adopted, as dependents.

The son and daughter of the martyr's brother and sister too will be reckoned as dependents, he said.

Gehlot said he is proud of being the Chief Minister of a state where every house has the spirit of martyrdom to protect the borders of the country.

On the occasion, he met and honoured the dependents of the officers and soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021