Rajasthan govt announces government job to 1971 war martyrs' kin

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced government jobs to kin of 1971 Indo-Pak War martyrs from the state.

He made the announcement while addressing a programme on Vijay Diwas at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

As per the existing rules, any one dependent of those martyred between August 15, 1947 and December 31, 1970 is given a government job.

The new rule will extend the cut off to December 31, 1971, paving the way for appointments of the dependents of soldiers martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Gehlot said the new rule will be extended to include the son and daughter of the martyr's daughter (Navasa-Navasi), even if adopted, as dependents.

The son and daughter of the martyr's brother and sister too will be reckoned as dependents, he said.

Gehlot said he is proud of being the Chief Minister of a state where every house has the spirit of martyrdom to protect the borders of the country.

On the occasion, he met and honoured the dependents of the officers and soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)