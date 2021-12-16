Take decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Centre to take a decision on giving a booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to people in the country in the wake of the Omicron threat.

He said administering the booster dose and the vaccination of children has started in many countries and the central government should also take a decision in this regard.

Gehlot said sick persons, or those 60 years of age or above should get a booster dose on priority.

“I spoke to Mr (VK) Paul of NITI Aayog yesterday. I felt that the government of India is not thinking about it (booster dose). I would like to appeal to the prime minister that he should intervene and have a meeting with chief ministers like he used to do earlier,” the Rajasthan chief minister told reporters here.

“He (PM) should get feedback on what the doctors and experts there (states) say and he should decide soon about the booster dose,” Gehlot added.

He said new COVID-19 variant Omicron has spread to over 70 countries and stressed that the Centre should take measures to tackle the threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)