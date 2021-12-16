Left Menu

Today people meditating in Kedarnath caves built by us: Rawat's jibe at PM

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development of the area around the Kedarnath temple after the 2013 disaster, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said today people are mediating in caves built by us. And today people are meditating in the caves built by us at Kedarnath, Rawat said without taking anyones name.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:31 IST
Today people meditating in Kedarnath caves built by us: Rawat's jibe at PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development of the area around the Kedarnath temple after the 2013 disaster, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said today people are mediating in ''caves built by us''. PM Modi had visited the shrine during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and meditated there.

the PM had inaugurated a rebuilt samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore there last month. Addressing a rally held to launch the Congress Party's campaign for the Assembly polls at Parade Ground here, the former chief minister praised Rahul Gandhi, saying he was the only national leader to visit Uttarakhand after the 2013 disaster.

''You were the only national leader who came to Uttarakhand after the Kedarnath tragedy to wipe our tears. You went on foot to Kedarnath,'' Rawat said.

''When I was made the chief minister in 2014, you told me the only responsibility being assigned to me was the reconstruction of the affected areas. And today people are meditating in the caves built by us at Kedarnath,'' Rawat said without taking anyone's name. He also credited Gandhi with the success of the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.

Rawat credited his party with the withdrawal of the Devasthanam Board Act in Uttarakhand, saying it was against the autonomy of temples.

''If voted to power, we would create an Uttarakhand, free from unemployment, inflation and migration. We would also script a new chapter in women empowerment,'' Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021