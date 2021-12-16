Left Menu

IYC protests against Centre, demands resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:55 IST
The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday protested against the Centre demanding the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra (Teni) in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The city police, however, stopped the party workers from heading towards Parliament House and detained six of them, who were later released.

In a statement issued by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), its national president Srinivas B V was quoted as saying that the country has now understood the chronology of BJP and that “its policy of 'crush and destroy' will not work”.

''The country is demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra to bring justice to the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre,'' he stated.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches are beyond the truth. The prime minister, who praised the farmers in his speeches, should tell - why is the father of the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre not being sacked?” he questioned.

The Congress leader also accused the government and the administration of not acting even after the involvement of the minister's son in the massacre was proved.

''By not sacking the Minister of State for Home, the BJP high command has exposed its ‘anti-farmer’ face,” he added.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

The SIT has arrested 13 people, including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

