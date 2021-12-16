VHP calls Tablighi Jamaat 'hub of radical Islamic Jihadism, global terrorism'; demands complete ban

Demanding a complete ban on Tablighis and Tablighi Jamaat, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday called the organisation a "manufacturing hub of radical Islamic Jihadism" and "patron of global terrorism". VHP's Central Working President Alok Kumar welcomed the recent ban imposed by Saudi Arabia on Jamaat and said that an immediate ban should be imposed by India and the entire world on its bank accounts, offices and activities by finding out the financial sources of the Tablighi Jamaat, which is endangering the lives of people.

"This radical Islamic fundamentalist organization is already banned in many countries of the world including Russia. Despite this, instead of welcoming the decision of the Saudi government, some Bharatiya Muslim organizations, with their protests against it, have exposed themselves and made their role in terror-rearing and fostering quite clear. In fact, Darul Uloom Deoband is its originator and designer," said the VHP working president. VHP alleged that Tabligh injected its "sick mentality of pandemic proportions" into the minds and hearts of millions of people in more than 100 countries across the world and infected them and put their lives in danger.

The Parishad claimed that the arms and ammunition recovered and the radical jihadi terrorists caught from many mosques, madrassas and settlements hosting terrorist sleeper cells across the country were somehow or the other the products of this "fiendish mindset". "The founders of most of the terrorist organizations of the world have also been associated with the Tabligh. The relations of all those - from the assassins of the American Trade Center to the perpetrators of the burning of 59 Hindus alive in train bogey in Godhra and those celebrating the Urs of the Muslim lone wolf Abdul Rashid - the brutal murderer of Swami Shraddhanand - with the Markaz, is well known," the VHP said.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia banned the Tablighi Jamaat, terming it a "danger to society" and "one of the gates of terrorism". Tablighi Jamaat, a transnational Sunni Islamic missionary movement that focuses on exhorting Muslims and encouraging fellow members to follow the pure form of Sunni Islam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)