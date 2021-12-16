Left Menu

'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who joined BJP ahead of Kerala polls, quits politics

'Metroman' and Bharatiya Janata Party leader E Sreedharan on Thursday announced his departure from politics saying that he is no more interested in politics.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:48 IST
'Metroman' E Sreedharan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
'Metroman' and Bharatiya Janata Party leader E Sreedharan on Thursday announced his departure from politics saying that he is no more interested in politics. Addressing the media, Sreedharan said, "I am quitting politics. I am no longer interested in it (in politics)."

Sreedharan had joined the BJP ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections earlier this year. However, he lost the Palakkad Assembly constituency against a Congress candidate. The BJP had fielded the architect of the metro rail system in the country, Sreedharan against the sitting MLA Shafi Parambil of Congress and CP Pramod of CPI-M.

Sreedharan is known for changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro. He served as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation between 1995 and 2012. Following his contribution to the construction of metros in the country, he came to be known as the "Metro Man" of India. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Sreedharan was also appointed by the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve on the United Nations' High-Level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport for a period of three years in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

