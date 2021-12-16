Left Menu

BSP's Javed Iqbal joins SP ahead of UP Assembly polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former minister Javed Iqbal joined Samajwadi Party on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:50 IST
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former minister Javed Iqbal joined Samajwadi Party on Thursday. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP had fielded Iqbal from BSP from Padrauna constituency in Kushinagar. He has been the national coordinator of the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Expressing faith in the leadership of Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the policies of the Samajwadi Party, Javed Iqbal left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party," said SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary. Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for early next year. (ANI)

