Metroman announces retirement from politics, but says available for consultation

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:52 IST
Metroman announces retirement from politics, but says available for consultation
  • Country:
  • India

Metroman E Sreedharan, who had unsuccessfully contested as BJP candidate in the Kerala Assembly polls held in April this year, on Thursday announced quitting from active politics.

''I was never a politician and do not wish to. I am 90 now and hence do not want to be in politics. I need not be a politician to serve people which I am doing through three trusts,'' the technocrat told reporters in Ponnani near here.

Sreedharan, who lost to Congress's Shafi Parambil from the Palakkad constituency in the Assembly polls, said it is not possible for him to actively participate in politics due to his advanced age.

''I will not be there in active politics,'' Sreedharan said, adding that though he was quitting active politics, he will be available for ''consultations''.

Sreedharan, who was made a special invitee to the BJP's national executive in October this year, suggested that the Kerala BJP unit has to bring changes in its programmes and he has written to the party's state leadership in this connection.

Urging the state BJP leadership to bring changes in its policies, he opined that the party can do a lot of things before the next elections.

He had joined the BJP in the run-up to Assembly polls in Kerala.

However, BJP state chief K Surendran told the media in Ernakulam that Sreedharan was never an active politician but the party will continue to seek his advice on many matters.

''Even though he (Sreedharan) had lost in the elections, the party needs his service and that's why he is in the national executive of the BJP. Whatever be the reports about his quitting, the party will seek his advice,'' Surendran said in response to a query.

The BJP had contested the Assembly polls projecting Sreedharan as the party's chief minister candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for Sreedharan in Palakkad.

Sreedharan lost the polls by 3,859 votes.

The saffron party had suffered a huge blow in the polls, losing its lone sitting seat Namom in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

