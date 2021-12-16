UP Assembly session: Cong denied discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, stage walkout

Opposition Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly after they were denied discussion on their demand for dismissal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Congress, which had earlier in the day staged a protest over the issue outside the Vidhan Bhawan, raised the demand during the Zero Hour with its leader Aradhana Mishra moving an adjournment notice for immediate discussion by raising the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri citing the law and order situation in the state.

She alleged that four farmers, who were protesting at Tikunia in Lakhimpur, and a journalist were crushed to death by the union minister’s son.

Aradhana Mishra said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was going to meet the families of the victims after the violence, was stopped and kept in jail for 48 hours.

Claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has clarified in its report that the incident was a deliberate attempt, the Congress MLA alleged that the government was trying to save Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra.

Demanding the dismissal of the Union minister of state for home affairs besides a job and monetary compensation to the families of the deceased farmers, she said the matter should be discussed in the House.

In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the matter is sub-judice and cannot be discussed in the House.

However, he said the government acted promptly in the matter and asserted that it was possible only in the “just and impartial” government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the son of the union minister is in jail today.

As soon as his (Ashish’s) name came up, he was sent to jail, Khanna said.

When Speaker of the House Hriday Narayan Dikshit rejected the Congress MLAs’ demand, they staged a walkout.

Through another adjournment notice, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary accused the government of oppressing farmers and demanded a discussion over the issue in the House. When it was rejected, the Samajwadi Party MLAs also staged a walkout.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party member Prabhu Narayan Yadav moved an adjournment notice stressing that on December 5, the deputy superintendent of police, in the presence of the SDM Chandauli, misbehaved with him and the party’s workers. Chaudhary termed the matter as indecent.

Though Parliamentary Affairs Minister Khanna protested, Speaker Dikshit directed the government to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

