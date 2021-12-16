Left Menu

Wouldn't have become CM on caste consideration, people of Rajasthan love, trust me: Gehlot

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Thursday said he would not have become the chief minister of Rajasthan on the basis caste as he is the lone MLA from his community.The multi-term chief minister was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium here.I became the chief minister for a third time.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:56 IST
Wouldn't have become CM on caste consideration, people of Rajasthan love, trust me: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Thursday said he would not have become the chief minister of Rajasthan on the basis caste as he is the lone MLA from his community.

The multi-term chief minister was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium here.

''I became the chief minister for a third time. I could not have become the chief minister on the basis of the caste...I am the only MLA from my caste. ''If people of '36 qaum' did not love me and the people of the state did not trust me, I would not have been in a position to stand in front of you and say this,'' Gehlot said.

The government led by Gehlot had faced a crisis last year after the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership.

The chief minister also said if the common has an understanding of the Constitution’s preamble, fundamental duties and the basic elements of Constitution, many problems of the country including class discrimination will end automatically.

He also said if the basic spirit of the Constitution is followed, issues like politics in the name of religion will end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021