No rift with JD(U), asserts Bihar BJP

The BJP in Bihar on Thursday sought to dismiss speculations of a rift with its ally JD(U) which have been fuelled by its leaders taking a stance on various issues which have been frowned upon by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Reports have appeared in a section of the media suggesting that all is not well in the coalition, in the wake of Kumar's recent outburst against one of his two deputies Renu Devi, who belongs to the BJP and had expressed the opinion that Bihar did not need special category status.

Kumar had expressed bewilderment over her utterance that came at a time the state government, through its minister for planning and implementation Bijendra Yadav, had sent a detailed missive to the NITI Aayog underscoring that grant of the status will accelerate economic growth of Bihar.

He had also expressed displeasure over BJP leaders in the state advocating a ban on ''namaz'' being offered on the roadside, taking a cue from the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana.

Speculations have been rife that the defiant attitude of the BJP leaders owed itself to the increased clout of the party, which now has more MLAs in Bihar than Kumar's JD(U).

However, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand has come out with a statement asserting that the NDA in Bihar was ''rock solid'' and ''individual opinions'' expressed by some leaders ''do not lead to differences in the coalition''.

Notably, Anand is also the national general secretary of the BJP's OBC Morcha, which seeks to galvanise support of the numerically powerful social segment in favour of the party.

Both Kumar and his arch rival Lalu Prasad, president of the principal opposition party RJD, are OBC leaders who owe their rise to the Mandal churn of the 1990s.

The two had joined hands, albeit for a brief period, ahead of the 2015 assembly polls in which they inflicted a crushing defeat on the BJP which failed to cash in on the ''ati pichhda'' (extremely backward) card played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP sources admit that the decision to stick to Kumar as the chief minister despite losses suffered by his JD(U) in assembly polls last year was taken with a view to averting an OBC backlash.

