Bangladesh to preserve places in Tripura with 1971 war memories: Asst high commissioner

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Mohammad Jobayed Hossain, on Thursday said that his country is keen on preserving places in Tripura that have memories of the 1971 Liberation War.

Addressing a programme at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here to commemorate the golden jubilee of the country's liberation from Pakistan, Hossain said, ''Our country is keen on preserving the places in Tripura that have memories of the Liberation War. Roughly 20 such locations have been identified. The process slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it would gain pace soon.'' He said that the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan in South Tripura's Chottakhola is one of the biggest such places, and other prominent locations will be identified soon.

A massive park on 20 hectares of land has been established in the border village, which was an erstwhile base of the Mukti Bahini used for launching attacks on the Pakistan Army in Noakhali, Feni and parts of Comilla district in erstwhile East Pakistan.

The park, which encompasses seven hillocks and a lake near the Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, was inaugurated on December 16, 2017. The foundation for the park was laid by then Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dipu Moni in November 2010.

Two statues of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former Indian prime minister India Gandhi have been erected in the park.

Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in his speech as the chief guest, said that the relations between the two countries have reached new heights at present with cooperation on mutually beneficial issues.

He lauded the Bangladesh government for taking action against insurgents from the northeastern states based in that country.

Officials said that Bangladesh security forces have destroyed camps set up by insurgents from Tripura and other northeastern states. Pakistan Armed Forces under General AAK Niazi had surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces and Mukti Bahini in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb tweeted on the occasion, ''Warm greetings of the #VijayDiwas! Today, we commemorate 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. My salute to all the brave hearts of the Indian armed forces who fought the enemy and liberated a new nation.'' ''On #SwarnimVijayDiwas, I remember the indomitable courage of the brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who defeated the oppressive forces during the #1971War. India is forever proud of our armed forces and their achievements,'' he said in another Twitter post.