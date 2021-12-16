Left Menu

Govt doing politics on sacrifice of soldiers but not filling up vacancies in armed forces: Surjewala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:25 IST
Govt doing politics on sacrifice of soldiers but not filling up vacancies in armed forces: Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Thursday dubbed the Modi government as ''pseudo nationalist'', accusing it of doing politics on the sacrifice and valour of soldiers but not filling up over 1.22 lakh vacancies in the armed forces.

Citing the government's response to a question in in Parliament, he said there are as many as 1,22,555 vacancies in the armed forces but the government is doing nothing in filling up these vacancies or for the welfare of soldiers.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the sacrifice of armed forces and soldiers are being used only to get votes, but there is betrayal when it comes to filling up vacant posts or providing facilities to soldiers. ''This is the pseudo nationalism of the Modi government,'' he said.

He shared the written reply by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to a question in Rajya Sabha on December 13.

According to the minister's response, posts of 7,476 officers and 97,177 JCOs/ORs/Airmen/Sailors are lying vacant in the Indian Army, of 621 officers and 4,850 airmen in the Indian Air Force and of 1,265 officers and 11,166 sailors in the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021