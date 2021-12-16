Left Menu

PM to meet around 40 BJP MPs from UP on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:30 IST
PM to meet around 40 BJP MPs from UP on Friday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet around 40 BJP MPs from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Friday over breakfast at his official residence here, sources said on Thursday.

This will be the prime minister's fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, they said.

So far, Modi has met MPs from all north-eastern states, southern states and Madhya Pradesh, the sources said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet around 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and he will meet the remaining MPs from the state in another meeting, they said.

These meetings have been informal and not agenda specific, MPs have said.

During all the meetings, the prime minister suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture, they said.

In the past as well, Prime Minister Modi had held meetings with BJP MPs in different batches when Parliament was in session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021