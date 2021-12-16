BJP will dislodge communal BJP : Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the party will dislodge the ''communal'' BJP from power in every state where it (TMC) goes.

Banerjee, who was addressing a civic poll campaign meeting in north-central Kolkata, said TMC has bagged 24 per cent votes in the November urban local bodies poll in Tripura securing the second position within three months of entering the north eastern state.

''We (TMC) are already in Goa and Meghlaya as one of the principal parties in those states. We are not confined between Coochbehar (in north Bengal) to Canning (in the Sundarbans) any more. In the coming days Trinamool Congress will come to power in the states wherever it will go with the people's support. We will defeat the communal BJP everywhere,'' he said. In Goa, where state election is due in February, ''TMC will either be in power or in the chair of the principal opposition,'' the party leader said.

Banerjee claimed that TMC will win the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) poll going by the results of the April-May assembly poll and the bypoll in West Bengal..

''We will win with the spontaneous support of the people. We will win in fair elections. If anyone comes to intimidate you, give him a dressing down,'' he told the gathering after an over three km road show in the north- central part of the city.

Banerjee accused BJP of resorting to falsehood and deceit in the name of election campaigns. ''So many heavyweights from Delhi came to Bengal before the Assembly poll and spread lies about us. They spread hatred to create division among the people, but you (the people) thwarted their (BJP's) diabolical design.'' He referred to UNESCO's 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' tag to Bengal's Durga Puja and said ''One leader from BJP (Amit Shah) had said Durga puja is not allowed in the state. What he will say now?'' He referred to the Mamata Banerjee government's financial help to clubs and Durga puja committees and said it was given to undertake social work but the opposition BJP rushed to the court as they were disconnected from the people.

Without naming the union home minister, he accused the BJP top brass of ''maligning Kolkata and Bengal by peddling lies.'' Continuing his diatribe against Shah, the TMC leader said the NCRB data of the union home ministry said Kolkata is the number one city in the country in respect to the safety and security of women. ''But in your campaigns (for the state election) you (Shah) had said the opposite''. On BJP's demand for deployment of central forces in the KMC poll, he said there were five to six paramilitary personnel in every booth during the Assembly poll and in the bypoll after it and the Trinamool Congress won them by huge margins.

''Let there be central force in every booth during the KMC poll. We don't have any issue. TMC will romp home with people's love. If anyone resorts to strong arm tactics, if anyone from our party takes to unfair means to get more votes, confront him,'' the TMC leader said.

He assured the people that if anyone in TMC resorts to unfair means to get more votes the person will be expelled in the next 24 hours. ''This is the ''nobo (new) Trinamool Congress,'' he said.

Banerjee, who is considered the number two in TMC, alleged that BJP had prevented the opposition from campaigning for the urban local body in Tripura. ''We are not BJP. Has there been report of any single incident of preventing the opposition during the campaigning for KMC polls''? TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and state minister Tapas Roy accompanied him. Thousands of slogan shouting TMC activists accompanied their flower bedecked truck.

