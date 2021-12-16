Left Menu

UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip as COVID cases mount again

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:51 IST
UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip as COVID cases mount again
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will return to Britain earlier than planned after a trip to the United States, a government official said.

Sunak would fly back later on Thursday, the official said. He had originally been due to arrive back on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, an official said Sunak was due to discuss possible new support measures for businesses hardest hit by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

