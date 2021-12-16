UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip as COVID cases mount again

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will return to Britain earlier than planned after a trip to the United States, a government official said.

Sunak would fly back later on Thursday, the official said. He had originally been due to arrive back on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, an official said Sunak was due to discuss possible new support measures for businesses hardest hit by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

