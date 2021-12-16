Left Menu

Congress releases first list of 8 candidates for Goa polls; former CM Digambar Kamat to contest from Margao seat

All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the first list of eight candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly polls scheduled to take place in early 2022.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the first list of eight candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly polls scheduled to take place in early 2022. As per an official statement released by Goa AICC, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat will contest from Margao assembly seat and Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat.

The party has fielded Tony Rodrigues from the Taleigao assembly seat and Rajesh Verenkar from the Ponda constituency. The other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency and Altone D'Costa from the Quepem seat.

Congress is the first party that has released the list of candidates to be fielded in upcoming polls, even before the announcement of the election schedule. Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardesai along with other leaders met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital about two weeks ago in which Digambar Kamat was also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

