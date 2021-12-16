Left Menu

Namaz row: Former Rajya Sabha MP moves SC, seeks action against Haryana officials

Reacting to it, the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti accused him and a documentary maker of trying to mislead and instigate people.The organisation also issued warning against namaz in the open on Friday.

  • Country:
  • India

A former Rajya Sabha MP has approached the Supreme Court, seeking action against the Haryana DGP and the chief secretary over the ''namaz'' row here. The move has drawn a sharp reaction from a right-wing outfit, who accused him of ''instigating'' people and warned against prayers in the open on Friday. The petition has been filed by Mohammed Adeeb, also a resident of Gurugram.

He accused the state chief secretary and the DGP of failing to comply with court's directions regarding measures to curb communal and violent sentiments that result in hate crimes. The petition seeks action against Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, DGP P K Agrawal and others. ''The communal fabric of the state has been torn apart and despite being mandated by court numerous times, they have allowed it to happen,'' Adeeb told PTI. ''These incidents are being done at the behest of identifiable hooligans trying to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against one community and sadly all that we see is serious inaction on the part of state machinery,'' he said. I had moved to the court on Wednesday and hope for strict action, he added. Reacting to it, the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti accused him and a documentary maker of trying to ''mislead'' and ''instigate'' people.

The organisation also issued warning against ''namaz'' in the open on Friday. Samiti president Mahaveer Bhardwaj said till an amicable solution is not reached, ''namaz'' should only be offered in mosques and homes. ''We are not attacking religion but 'land jihad', where some elements are trying to encroach upon public land,'' he said. Both the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner refused to comment on the issue.

