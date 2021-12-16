Left Menu

Delegation led by National Assembly of Vietnam chairman calls on LS Speaker

A parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue on Thursday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here.Noting that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in 2016 and the virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries in December 2020 have given a new direction to India-Vietnam relations, Birla expressed satisfaction that from political exchanges to the fields of defence, trade, commerce and culture, bilateral relations have been further strengthened.

16-12-2021
Noting that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in 2016 and the virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries in December 2020 have given a new direction to India-Vietnam relations, Birla expressed satisfaction that from political exchanges to the fields of defence, trade, commerce and culture, bilateral relations have been further strengthened. According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Birla noted that today Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East policy and a key partner for the Indo-Pacific goals.

The Speaker stressed that India wants to further strengthen the India-Vietnam parliamentary diplomacy. He said plans are underway to form an India-Vietnam Friendship Group so that a new dimension to the relations between the parliaments of the two countries through sustained, mutual discussion can be given. Speaker Birla felt that there should be a higher exchange of goods and services between India and Vietnam through trade and commercial institutions, so that trade relations between the two countries are further strengthened. He expressed confidence that cooperation in sustainable development and green economy are new opportunities for future partnership between the two countries. He noted that the prime ministers of the two countries have made several important announcements to tackle climate change during the COP-26 meeting which will deliver good results in the long term.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister of Mansukh Mandaviya, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav were amongst those present at the interaction. PTI NAB SRY

