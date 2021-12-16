Modi govt "disastrous", PM only fears losing elections: Chidambaram

Calling the BJP-led central government ''disastrous'', senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears only one thing -- ''losing elections'' -- and doesn't care for anything else, including his party colleagues.

Addressing a three-day training camp for Assam Congress workers here, the former Union minister said the country is ''sliding down'' fast and it will be in ''grave peril'' if the present government continues in office.

He said, those having determination, will power and willingness to work hard to defeat the BJP are the new ''freedom fighters'' of India.

''This is a disastrous government. To cover up its monumental failures, this government has taken up cudgels of religion. Another reason to take side with religion is to divide the country on religious lines to win elections on emotions,'' he added.

The senior Congress leader said, ''Modi has no fear of anything -- his party, MPs, CMs, ministers, the president, the vice president, judges, God or anyone else.

''He fears only one thing -- losing an election. Under no circumstances he wants to lose an election. I'm glad that he fears at least something. The only way to control this completely incompetent government is to defeat them in every election possible. I am not saying we will succeed, but we must make a determined effort.'' Chidambaram said those who have determination, will power and willingness to work hard, toil, gather people and convince them, are the new ''swatantrata sainiks -- freedom fighters -- of India''.

The Congress veteran said more dangers lay ahead for the country with China occupying Indian territory and building villages at the border, youth in Kashmir turning back to militancy, minorities fearful about their status and the economy collapsing.

''There are dangerous curves ahead. The last seven-and-half years have been a very bumpy ride, in which many people lost their lives, many people have suffered. I pray and hope that we can negotiate these dangerous curves.

''If being a politician requires a driving licence...the driving licence will be reviewed periodically about your ability to drive, his (Modi's) driving licence would be cancelled by now. He has brought India to this pass,'' he added.

Chidambaram alleged the world today looks down upon India, questioning its human rights and democratic rights record, while the country has slipped down in the indexes of freedom, hunger, poverty and press freedom.

Referring to the resurgence of former prime minister Indira Gandhi after the massive electoral defeat in 1977, the former Union home and finance minister asked Congress workers to be confident about winning once again.

''We also lost in 1996, 1998, 1999. In 1999, we lost to a charismatic leader, good orator and lifelong swayamsevak Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But we again won back from him in 2004 due to the hard work of Sonia Gandhi and state Congress units.

''So, I want to tell you that the last seven-and-half years should not lead to a conclusion that Narendra Modi is invincible or unbeatable. We must believe that our idea (of politics) is right and his (Modi's) wrong. If you can convince yourself, only then you will be able to convince others,'' he noted.

Chidambaram alleged that ''every step'' that the government under Modi has taken since 2014 has turned out to be wrong, from demonetisation to the three farm laws that were repealed recently.

He accused the government of ''hiding death figures'' from COVID-19, and alleged it has no money for the poor but has written off loans worth lakhs of crore of rupees of top few corporates.

''We have not crossed the pre-corona level, yet the government is celebrating that we are recovering. Who has recovered, I want to know? Whose wealth has increased by several hundred billion dollars? Only two people's wealth has increased. I don't have to tell you the names. Everybody knows the names.

''Once upon a time, every child you asked who were the richest people, they would say Tata and Birla. Now, Tata and Birla are nowhere in the picture, because Tata and Birla are no longer cronies of Narendra Modi. You have to be a crony of Narendra Modi to be rich in this country,'' the former finance minister said, attacking the government over the state of the country's economy.

The Congress-led UPA had lifted 27 crore people above the poverty line, but several crore of them again slipped below the poverty line post COVID-19 pandemic due to faulty management of the economy by Modi, he alleged.

Speaking about job loss across many sectors, Chidambaram said, the country has seen a rise in the number of agricultural workers for the first time in many years.

''This is a sign of regression. The demand for MGNREGA works is highest now. The government has asked for an additional Rs 22,000 crore for these jobs. And I can't ask these questions in Parliament,'' he said.

