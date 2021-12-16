Left Menu

Cong leader Ramesh Kumar says in assembly: "enjoy when rape is inevitable"

This is what I feel.

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said in the Karnataka assembly that ''when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy''.

Many MLAs were anxious to speak during the discussions on rain and flood related damages highlighting the plight of people in their constituencies.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he was running short of time and wanted to wind up the discussion by 6 pm whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time.

''I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes'. That's it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks,'' Kageri said laughing.

He explained that his only grievance is that the business of the house is not happening.

Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, ''See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are''.

