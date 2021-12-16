Left Menu

Congress will start screening committee meetings tomorrow, ticket will be given on merit: Sidhu on Punjab polls

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's screening committee will hold meetings starting Friday and candidates will be given tickets based on merit.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:45 IST
Congress will start screening committee meetings tomorrow, ticket will be given on merit: Sidhu on Punjab polls
PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's screening committee will hold meetings starting Friday and candidates will be given tickets based on merit. "Congress is a secular party in which discussions and debates are properly conducted. It has been decided to give tickets keeping in view the merit. Tickets will be given to the winning candidates. Congress is a secular party that follows a proper procedure. Tickets will be given on merit," Sidhu told reporters after the meeting with state's election committee.

Ajay Maken, who is the chairman of the screening committee constituted by the party in the state, will be meeting 30-40 people on Friday, said Sidhu. He also said that the party will fight the polls with everyone's involvement. "Congress will come together as one, decide roles, give responsibility to every leader and worker, and fight this election. With every passing day, we are becoming stronger," he said.

Highlighting that three important resolutions were passed in the meeting, Sidhu said that the party is talking about common people and their welfare. "Creating a welfare state was talked about. The decision of how to make the life of Punjabis better, will be kept in mind," Sidhu assured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021