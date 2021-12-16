Left Menu

Kolkata civic polls: West Bengal BJP writes to EC seeking action against TMC candidate for violating code of conduct

Ahead of the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Election polls, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged Election Commission to bar Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Vivek Gupta from campaigning and file FIR against him for allegedly violating model code of conduct.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:32 IST
Kolkata civic polls: West Bengal BJP writes to EC seeking action against TMC candidate for violating code of conduct
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Kolkata municipal polls, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged Election Commission to bar Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Vivek Gupta from campaigning and file FIR against him for allegedly violating model code of conduct. BJP wrote to West Bengal EC alleging violation of model code of conduct by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Vivek Gupta by distributing laptops in Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

BJP also demanded that TMC candidate for ward no 42 Mahesh Sharma be barred from campaigning and FIR be filed against him for violating model code of conduct. The much-awaited Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections are slated to be held on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021