Punjab polls: Parties raise concern over partisan admin, misuse of cash, drugs with EC

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday said political parties in Punjab have raised concern over alleged biased local administrations and the misuse of liquor, cash and drugs in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said the commission is committed to hold a free and fair election in the state.

The Election Commissioner was talking to reporters, a day after holding meetings with representatives of political parties in Punjab.

The full bench of the poll panel, which arrived here to take stock of the preparations for the Assembly polls, also met senior officials of the Punjab government on Thursday.

The commission also discussed the administrative support, budget and election-related arrangements with the chief secretary, state police chief, home secretary, finance secretary, health secretary and other senior officials of the state, besides meeting nodal officers of the enforcement agencies.

''Most political parties voiced concern regarding partisan behaviour by the local administration. Some political parties also complained that the local administration was not granting permission for holding rallies at designated government grounds in a free manner,'' Chandra said.

''Political parties have expressed their concern about the law and order situation in the wake of impending elections and the use of cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies during the forthcoming elections,'' he told reporters.

Chandra said all political parties sought 100 per centuse of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) units along with the EVMs.

They also desired 100 percent webcasting on polling day to ensure transparency, he said.

Cutting across party lines, representatives of the political parties requested the commission to take stern measures to create a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections, Chandra said.

''There has been a concern that money power, liquor, cash, drugs and freebies vitiate the elections process. The ECI has zero tolerance into this area and we never want any abuse of money power or government machinery or any other provisions which vitiate the electoral process,'' he said.

''The seizure of liquor, drugs and cash has to be dealt with a very heavy hand. We do not want any inducement to be given to any voter,'' he said.

The enforcement agencies have been asked to step up their vigil to ensure that inter-state and cross border movement of drugs, liquor and cash is effectively checked, he added.

Chandra said the Election Commission is committed to conduct the forthcoming elections in a free, fair and inducement-free manner.

He said the term of state Assembly in Punjab is due to expire on March 27 next year.

To a question on deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Chandra said the EC has discussed this issue with the state police.

''We will make the assessment accordingly. The assessment is being made based on various inputs given by the police force and state administration to us,'' said Chandra.

To a question on linking voter card to Aadhaar, he said it will help in deleting duplicate votes while citing that some people enroll as voters in other places where they migrate for work.

''We want our electoral rolls to be absolutely pure,'' he said.

He said to maintain social distancing at polling booths because of Covid, the number of booths has been increased by 1,478 to 24,689.

He said there will be 165 polling stations, which will be managed only by women.

There will be 57 polling booths, which will be managed by persons with disabilities, he added.

Chandra said in 2017 assembly elections, the voters' turnout was 77.4 percent and it dropped to 65.96 percent in 2019.

He further said emphasis will also be on giving mandatory publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates. If a candidate has a criminal history that will be published by candidate in three papers, he said.

“We are also going to launch an app with which voters can find the candidates with criminal antecedent,” he said.

Chandra said a total of new 2.74 lakh voters were enlisted during the recently conducted special summary revision.

He said the number of female voters has crossed one crore mark in the state.

He total number of voters in Punjab as on December 9 was 2.11 crore.

To make elections more accessible, the commission has directed that all polling stations shall be located on the ground floor with assured minimum facilities like drinking water, toilets, ramps, wheelchair, etc.

Earlier during the day, Chandra along with other EC officials, flagged-off vans as part of voter awareness campaign in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)