UK's Sunak: We already have support for COVID-hit hospitality firms
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:24 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that the government already has support schemes for hospitality firms hit by the latest surge in COVID cases, but that he understands the difficulties they currently face.
"I appreciate that it is a difficult time for the hospitality industry," Sunak told reporters during a visit to the United States.
"The good news, I would say, is that there is existing support measures in place to help the industry," he added citing tax reliefs among other examples.
