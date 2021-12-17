Left Menu

UK's Sunak: We already have support for COVID-hit hospitality firms

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:24 IST
UK's Sunak: We already have support for COVID-hit hospitality firms
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that the government already has support schemes for hospitality firms hit by the latest surge in COVID cases, but that he understands the difficulties they currently face.

"I appreciate that it is a difficult time for the hospitality industry," Sunak told reporters during a visit to the United States.

"The good news, I would say, is that there is existing support measures in place to help the industry," he added citing tax reliefs among other examples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021