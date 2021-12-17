Police forces in Bengal to provide security for Kolkata civic polls, rules Cal HC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that state police forces will provide security for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on December 19, rejecting a prayer by the Bengal BJP for deployment of central forces.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the commissioner of Kolkata Police will take care of all complaints by candidates or others during the election process.

The state unit of the BJP filed a petition before the high court on December 14, seeking deployment of central forces for Kolkata civic polls, expressing apprehensions that its candidates and workers might be subjected to threats and attacks.

The party had earlier moved the Supreme Court with the prayer, but was asked by it to approach the high court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, shortly after the court verdict, said the onus now lay on the State Election Commission to conduct polls in a fair manner.

''It does not matter if the SEC conducts polls with the Army, central force or civic volunteers or Kolkata Police, it has to ensure that voters and opposition candidates are not threatened,'' he told reporters while campaigning for the BJP in Shyambazar.

He stated that his party workers ''will erupt in protest'' if there is any incident of attack on them.

''The entire state will be a witness.... If there is a single incident of attack on opposition candidates, if our polling agents are thrown out, we will erupt in protest. The people of Bengal will be keeping a watch on the situation that would be unfolding on December 19,'' he said.

To a question if the BJP will file a review petition against the high court's single bench order, Adhikari said, ''We will deliberate on the issue. We may consider all legal options.'' TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, ''The BJP has no issue, hence it is making a hue and cry over deployment of central forces and rushing to court.'' ''BJP doesn't have any agenda to present before the people. Its sole agenda is to stop the civic polls under some pretext or other. It had been defeated emphatically in the last assembly polls despite the presence of central forces,'' Ghosh added.

Reacting to the verdict, CPI(M) leader Samik Lahiri said, ''If central forces are not deployed, there is every possibility of vote rigging by TMC. Already many of our candidates are being threatened by TMC goons in different wards. Our posters are being torn. Police, despite being informed, turn a blind eye. Hence we have no faith in Kolkata and state police.'' State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, ''Police working under the state will not be able to ensure free polls. We are afraid the election could be a rerun of the 2018 panchayat polls. Still we will fight hoping the SEC will perform its role.'' PTI AMR SUS RMS SMN SMN

